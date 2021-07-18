https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rochester-mayor-lovely-warren-charged-with-gun-felony-child-endangerment/

Posted by Kane on July 18, 2021 2:42 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Embattled Democrat Mayor Lovely Warren was hit with numerous criminal charges on Friday, related to firearms and child endangerment. A grand jury indicted Warren and husband Timothy Granison this week, after a cocaine bust at the couple’s residence in May.

“Both are charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling, both misdemeanors; according to a statement from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office,” the Democrat & Chronicle reported Friday.

Back in May, the mayor’s home was raided in connection to a major seven-month-long drug investigation. Granison was arrested and hit with two drug charges and one gun charge.

Continue reading…





You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...