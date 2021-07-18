https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/18/sen-ted-cruz-want-see-sanders-warren-aoc-get-raft-sail-socialist-paradise-cuba/

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) railed against communists during a speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Sunday, noting that people only seem to flee communist-run countries for America, not the other way around.

Cruz, who is Cuban American, said:

[T]he thing that liberals never seem to understand if you go down to Key West is the rafts are only going in one direction. Just once I want to see some left-wing socialist — I want to see Bernie Sanders, I want to see Elizabeth Warren, I want to see AOC go down to Key West, get on a raft, and sail 90 miles south to the socialist paradise. Their ideas don’t work, tyranny doesn’t work, freedom is powerful and that’s what y’all are defending and i am proud to stand with you.

The communist regime in Cuba is facing the largest citizen protests in decades, prompted by food and medicine shortages, and power outages.

Cruz also slammed a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan Democrats are hoping to push through.

“It is complete and utter garbage,” he said. “They are spending like crazy, they are bankrupting the country, we’re seeing inflation all across the country, it doesn’t work, it’s lunacy, and we got to do everything we can to stop it.”

