Boy oh boy, it’s really fun to go back through certain people’s tweets and look for any and all of them shrieking about how they wouldn’t take Trump’s ‘poison’ aka the COVID vaccine. Especially as the left, the media, and the Biden administration keep insisting it’s the right who are vaccine-resistant and sharing misinformation that is killing people.

Take Don Winslow for example. Don’t know who he is? No worries, he really didn’t have much of a presence on social media before he became a Trump troll … we guess he writes books? But it doesn’t seem he’s really all that well-known for his books, he’s more known for his frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, anti-Trump hate-fest of a Twitter timeline.

Seriously, we’ve seen some Trump haters (looking at you Jim Acosta), but Winslow has really jumped the shark right over Trump Tower.

Which makes this so delicious.

Don retweets stuff like this NOW:

This is now a preventable pandemic.https://t.co/wk2UNYkMp4 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) July 17, 2021

But he was very much against the vaccine when Trump was in office. Almost like this dill hole thinks Biden becoming president magically changed the vaccine.

It didn’t.

These are some of his best … or worst, depending on how you look at it:

HA HA HA HA

Oh wait, it gets better:

I’ve been saying this shit for months. No surprise here. If you take Donald Trump’s rushed “vaccine” you’re an idiot. https://t.co/gqUDaFSo2J — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 13, 2020

Trump’s November vaccine is a lie. Spread the word. We are a year away. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 6, 2020

So in Don’s little mind in his little bald head he’s hiding in his avi, he didn’t think we’d have a vaccine until September of this year.

Fascinating.

We’re shocked he hasn’t deleted these.

What happens if a particular batch of the vaccine is not properly stored at the super low temperature and then it is injected into your body? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 30, 2020

WE ALL DIE, THAT’S WHAT.

Oh, no wait … nothing happens.

But Don was ok with scaring the crap out of people back in November when it came to the vaccine.

Gosh, what changed?

Yes, we’re being facetious.

What you saw Donald Trump say on television today was a MARKETING presentation. Trump is the thing you stupidly order on TV and that you find out doesn’t work upon receipt. They are selling the vaccine HARD. There are MANY unknowns and MANY details they are leaving out. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 13, 2020

IT’S ALL A PLOT.

Finally. The truth. This is what I have been tweeting for six months!! The November vaccine is BULLSHIT. 2020 is BULLSHIT There is going to be a FINANCIAL APOCALYPSE. 400,000 dead by end of the year. Trump did all this. And 30% of the country DOES NOT GIVE A F— https://t.co/nY6H26ObKH — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 12, 2020

Sheesh.

He was like, super wrong. Is there a word for super wrong?

Donald Trump is selling a VACCINE like a used car. He’ll say anything. It’s *NOT* coming November 1. TRUTH: Spring 2021 at earliest for some, summer 2021 earliest for all. 2 doses to 350 million people = 700 million doses = MORE TIME. Remember how well national testing went? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 10, 2020

Man does this guy ever project.

Then compare them to tweets about the vaccine under Biden:

100 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and it’s April 3. Grown-ups are in charge. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 4, 2021

Almost as if Don is nothing more than an insincere troll trying to make bank on hating Trump.

Wonder how many people he actually hurt with his misinformed tweets? Isn’t that what Biden said the real issue is? That people who misinform are ‘killing others’?

Huh.

***

