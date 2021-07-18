https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/07/18/straight-from-the-marxist-playbook-evidence-of-election-manipulation-mounts/

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Marxist community organizer Saul Alinsky taught Democrats that the path to political power is not to solve society’s problems, but to exacerbate them, to use them to create an atmosphere of perpetual crisis. As Obama’s former chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, put it: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Democrats did not let the COVID-19 pandemic go to waste. Instead, they used the national health emergency as an excuse to implement unprecedented changes in America’s long-standing election process. One of those changes was sending millions of unrequested mail-in ballots to every dead or alive person on voter rolls, a change that opened the door to virtually unlimited opportunities for massive election fraud.

Alinsky believed that socialism is so morally and intellectually superior that its proponents must prevail at the ballot box at all costs. When the post-1960s Democratic Party adopted Alinsky as its most revered political strategist, it embraced his belief that Democrats should employ any means necessary to win elections. The primary means through which Democrats have carried out that reprehensible mandate is by election rigging.

In 2016, I began compiling a file of documented instances of suspected or actual election fraud in major Democrat strongholds. Following are partial findings of 2020 election audits in Arizona and Georgia. What appears below is but the tip of a massive iceberg of methodical election fraud just now being uncovered. Because the audit findings are so damning, Democrats are in full panic mode, and their propagandists in the once-respected mainstream media are leaving no stone unturned in attacking the audit results.

ARIZONA

● In a July 15 tweet, One America Network’s host Christina Bobb reported that an audit of 2020 voting in Arizona found that 11,326 voters were NOT on voter rolls on Nov. 7 but WERE on the rolls on Dec. 4, and were marked VOTED on Nov. 3. Biden won Arizona by less than 11,000 votes.

● Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that a 2020 election audit team discovered that a large number of paper ballots in Maricopa County were printed on the wrong weight of paper stock. As revealed in this audit hearing video, an official Maricopa County newsletter states that its paper ballots are printed on a thick, specially-coated “VoteSecure” paper that prevents bleed-through of ink from pens used to mark voting selections. The audit team determined that 168,000 ‘ballot on demand’ ballots—most of which were cast on Election Day—were printed on a thin paper stock that allowed bleed-through, and were not in proper printing alignment.

● The Gateway Pundit also reported that the audit team found 74,000 ballots that were received and counted, but have NO RECORD of ever having been mailed out.

GEORGIA

● On July 13, Tucker Carlson reported a break-in at a 24/7 law enforcement-protected warehouse containing 140,000 Fulton County election ballots: “Depending on who you ask, the building contains evidence that either confirms of refutes the claim that voter fraud affected the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia.” The break-in occurred shortly after deputies of the Democrat-controlled Fulton County Sheriff’s Department inexplicably left their posts. Who is responsible for the break-in and what did they take?

● According to Carlson’s report, numerous falsified audit tally sheets containing fabricated vote totals were found:

“A batch containing 59 actual ballot images for Joe Biden and 42 for Donald Trump was reported as 100 for Biden and zero for Trump. Seven batches of ballot images with 554 votes for Biden, 140 votes for Trump and 11 for Jo Jorgensen had falsified tally sheets that showed 850 votes for Biden, zero for Trump and zero for Jorgensen.”

● Are the stunning claims in Carlson’s report credible? You can decide for yourself by watching it, which I strongly encourage.

Finally, there are many documented instances where small groups of dishonorable Republicans have conspired to commit voter fraud. But to the best of my knowledge, there is nothing even remotely close to the nationwide Democrat Party election fraud operation cited in the first section of my recent Blue State Conservative article “Why I Will Bet Everything I Own That The 2020 Election Was Rigged.” The explosive information in that section is so shocking that it’s repeated below for the reader’s convenience.

Three weeks prior to the 2016 election, investigative journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released video in which high level Democrat operatives bragged about running a nationwide voter fraud operation financed by the DNC and the Clinton campaign:

“We’ve been busing in people [illegal voters] for 50 years and we’re not going to stop now.”

”[We know] this is illegal.”

“I think backward from how they would prosecute us, and then try to build out a method to avoid [getting caught].”

“We implement the plan across every Republican-held state.”

”[Our operation] causes massive changes in state legislatures and Congress.”

“Hillary knows what’s going on.”

One of the DNC operatives caught in the Project Veritas sting is a longtime Democrat named Bob Creamer. Found guilty in 2005 of tax violations and bank fraud, Creamer is no fringe player in Democratic Party politics. According to the Daily Caller News Foundation, official visitor logs show the convicted felon visited the Obama White House 342 times, including 47 personal meetings with President Obama.

Although Creamer was forced to resign in disgrace, the Democrat dirty tricks operative was honored with a front row seat at President Obama’s Farewell Address in January 2017. Click here to see an NBC News screengrab of Creamer and his wife seated directly in front of the podium where President Obama spoke. In the Democratic Party, involvement in a nationwide voter fraud operation is worthy of being awarded the most coveted seat in the house. To think that Democrats didn’t use every dirty trick in the book to rig the 2020 election defies logic.

By John Eidson

John Eidson is a conservative political commentator, a patriotic American, and a regular contributor to The Blue State Conservative.

Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

