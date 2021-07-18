https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/07/18/penn-state-student-n2592699

There may be a different regime in Cuba now, but the murderous dictatorship of Fidel Castro is still being felt, while the people there protest for their freedom from Communism. And while it will be taken down, a quote from Castro remains at Penn State. The effort to expose and remove it was thanks to Erik Suarez, a 22-year old student there who escaped Venezuela, as Luca Miraldi with Campus Reform reported.

The quote attributed to the dictator appears in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, which according to the school website describes itself in part as:

The Paul Robeson Cultural Center provides programs and support services to encourage and cultivate the appreciation and celebration of the diverse perspectives, experiences, and cultures of many under-represented communities at Penn State. … We regularly host center activities, such as Fun Friday (food, music, etc.), discussion groups, game tournaments (connect four, spades, etc.), movie days, and more in the center. We also encourage students to attend our programs and events, including speakers, learning circles, book clubs, open forums, and commUNITY hours.

“The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science, and wellbeing – that is, the same rights we proclaimed when we began our struggle, in addition to those which emerge from our dreams of justice and equality for all inhabitants of our world – is what I wish for all,” is the quote.

Cuba is currently experiencing a great repression from the regime that has oppressed the Cuban people for more than six decades. It all started with Fidel Castro and his socialist revolution. A character that murdered, tortured, and exiled his people. — Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre?????? (@ErikSuarez24) July 13, 2021

I love my school, I am proud to be a PennStater. But as a Venezuelan student who has seen the disaster, death, and misery socialism brought to my country with Castro and Chavez and main sponsors, I feel heartbroken to find this. — Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre?????? (@ErikSuarez24) July 13, 2021

I will take action and write a letter to the school with better and more detailed explanation of my ideas and feelings about this, what it means to me, and what it means to the Cuban people. I invite @PSU_YAF @PennStateGOP and other groups on campus to join this complain. — Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre?????? (@ErikSuarez24) July 13, 2021

Suarez was right to refer to the quote as “propaganda,” which is exactly what such a “wish” from a dictator is.

He expressed shock and hurt about seeing the quote on campus when speaking with Campus Reform:

“[It] represents all the pain, suffering, and misery that my country [Venezuela] is going through. And to see this on a campus building and cultural center is deeply painful, especially because of my love for Penn State,” Suarez said. When asked what he plans to do about this disturbing display, Suarez said “I will use all the influence and contacts I have inside [of student government] to try and make a change. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, denouncing authoritarianism should be a movement we all should be part of.” “This is a fight against authoritarianism in general. No one should be in favor of a quote by Pinochet, Trujillo, and other dictators as well,” Suarez added.

Through a letter co-signed by others victimized by Communist, Socialist, and Authoritarian regimes, as well as those representing the University Park Undergraduate Association, College Republicans, and National Young Americans for Freedom, Suarez was able to inform the university of the quote and voice his concerns.

Fidel Castro represents the misery of not only the Cuban people, but Venezuelan people as well, as being the inspiration for the regime in my country as well. Penn State message was “The University agrees with the concerns you and others have expressed” — Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre?????? (@ErikSuarez24) July 17, 2021

All the members who signed this letter love our school, and we made it clear every step of our way. We raised our voices, not with the intention to discredit the University but to help it improve by removing Castro’s apologism. — Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre?????? (@ErikSuarez24) July 17, 2021

We will keep this moving going to make sure phrases of dictators will not appear on campus ever again. I want to point out how quick the university was to address our concerns and agree with our position. I am proud to be a Penn Stater. We Are! — Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre?????? (@ErikSuarez24) July 17, 2021

That the quote is coming down is certainly good news. Thomas Barrabi reported for Fox News, though, that a statement from the university claimed ignorance:

By Saturday afternoon, Suarez received a note from a university official who said the school shared his concerns and would promptly remove the quote. In a statement to Fox News, Penn State University said it had just become aware of the quote display and confirmed it would be removed. “We agree with the concerns expressed by the student, and the quote is being removed,” the university said in a statement. “We have also reached out directly to inform the student who raised the concern that this is the University’s decision.”

Suarez also told Fox News that while there were students who were supportive of his cause, there were also those who were supportive of the quote:

Suarez, who first came to PSU in the fall of 2018 and has been active in various university organizations, said he received “mixed opinions” from fellow students about his campaign to remove the quote. “I found a lot of people who were super supportive, groups on campus that were super supportive, people online that supported me and my cause and were against what Castro represents,” Suarez said. “But I also found a lot of people on campus that see Castro as a person that they should admire.” “I never expected to hear this kind of rhetoric in the U.S.,” he added. … The Venezuelan immigrant said signs of support for socialist policies in the U.S. was another key factor in his decision to speak out about the quote. “I think for some people, they don’t understand how it is until they lived it,” Suarez said. “It’s sad because they’re just pushing for ideals that have been the cause of such misery and death and pain, for me, for Cuba and for many countries around the world that have tried these systems that haven’t worked. It’s very painful. That’s why I stood up and I’m trying to make a change.”

Perhaps if they actually did have to live under Castro’s rule in Cuba, these students would be saying otherwise.

I stand by my movement and if anyone wishes to have a talk about the reasons I started this, please contact me. I invite all organizations on campus to join my efforts to eliminate Castro,and dictators in general from campus buildings and areas. More information will come soon — Erik Suarez | #CubaLibre?????? (@ErikSuarez24) July 18, 2021

