https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f4a460bbafd42ff5881aaf
Ben Cotton’s team is auditing the IT-related practices and policies in the 2020 Election in Maricopa County. He shared some important items during his presentation last week that any good IT auditor …
The original Xerox copier model was the legendary 914. One of them is in the Smithsonian today. It weighed 650 pounds, could make 100,000 copies a month, and 7 copies per minute. The price to own this…
(FOX NEWS) – A chunk of rooftop crumbled off of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building in Florida on Thursday, four weeks to the day after a deadly high rise collapse in nearby Surfside. The Surfsi…
This is CNN. CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday asked the US Surgeon General if conservative media like Fox News are killing people because of their anti-Covid vaccine rhetoric. “Do you think conservative medi…
(FOX NEWS) – Protesters and counter-protesters descended on a Korean spa in Los Angeles that became the latest culture war flashpoint just weeks ago when a customer complained that a transgender woman…