https://noqreport.com/2021/07/18/there-is-literally-no-defense-of-critical-race-theory-so-bizarre-that-conservative-inc-will-not-support-it/

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File Last week, Time magazine’s online version featured a story headlined The Conservative Case Against Banning Critical Race Theory . Oddly enough, its author was a law professor at the University of Chicago, Aziz Huq, who is neither conservative nor terribly sympathetic towards America or American values. The story did not feature anything about “banning” CRT or the conservative case against it.

The article is largely balderdash. It claims that different states that have forbidden the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) as a tool for indoctrinating school children have described that pernicious philosophy differently that the critics of CRT don’t understand what CRT is. This, at least, prevents us from having the insult to our intelligence of being told that CRT is only taught in graduate school classes. And it equates state-supported propaganda and indoctrination with free speech.

It is difficult to credit the bullsh** in the article as an accident. Huq may be an intellectual degenerate, but he’s not an idiot. For instance, he says the Supreme Court has said that CRT can be taught based on this: Conservatives disparage arguments made by “snowflake” college students. But the case against CRT is made of the same […]