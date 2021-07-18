https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/07/mike-lindell-chicago-sign/

When you think of Chicago, you don’t always think “MAGA COUNTRY” – well, unless you’re Jussie Smollett and trying to cook up a hoax.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

But most rational and sane people will agree that Chicago is not a conservative hub by any stretch of the imagination.

So, that’s why when this sign was spotted above a freeway overpass, it was kind of a big deal.

MORE NEWS: NM Man Turns Entire Truck Into a Rolling “Truth Bomb” Ad Against Hunter and Joe…You’re Gonna Love This

OANN reporter Jack Posobiec shared the image, which we’re told was displayed on the Kennedy Expressway I-90 in Chicago.

It’s a message to America’s First patriot and the CEO of “My Pillow,” Mike Lindell.

More from Wayne Dupree

And it’s a perfect message – a GIANT perfect message.

Here’s what the sign says: “Heroes don’t wear capes…They sell pillows”

Check it out:

What an amazing tribute to a man who’s put everything on the line for his county, his supporters, and President Trump.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

I hope he’s seen the sign, I know he’ll appreciate it.

Attn: Wayne Dupree is a free speech champion who works tirelessly to bring you news that the mainstream media ignores. But he needs your support in order to keep delivering quality, independent journalism. You can make a huge impact in the war against fake news by pledging as little as $5 per month. Please click here Patreon.com/WDShow to help Wayne battle the fake news media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

