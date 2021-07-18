https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/18/this-glenn-greenwald-takes-bidens-ministry-of-truth-apart-in-brutal-thread-for-openly-censoring-what-they-deem-covid-misinformation/

We don’t know about you guys, but thinking about Biden’s White House picking and choosing what people can and can’t say about COVID and the COVID vaccine makes us feel all sorts of warm and fuzzy, basking in that authoritarianism glow of wannabe communism.

KIDDING.

But you knew that.

And seriously, WTF?!?!

Glenn Greenwald’s thread taking apart Biden and his ‘Ministry of Truth’ is a humdinger:

If you trust the Biden WH to decree what is “misinformation,” these claims have been deemed as such: * COVID is transmitted human-to-human (Jan 2020) * You should wear masks to protect against COVID (March 2020) * It’s possible COVID leaked from the Wuhan lab (all of 2020). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

Awww yes, remember when the WHO tried to tell us the virus wouldn’t go from human to human? Good times.

If, last March, you encouraged people to wear masks against COVID, the WHO/CDC/Fauci cabal said that was “disinformation.” If, throughout 2020, you said it seems possible COVID came from a lab leak, you were banned from social media. Who trusts them to be the Ministry of Truth? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

That’s right. If you said Wuhan Virus you were a xenophobe and super racist.

Holy crap, last year was stupid.

Not to mention, at this point, Biden needs to go back and flag his own damn posts.

The people who lied repeatedly before the election, saying the authentic Biden documents were “Russian disinformation” – and censored reporting based on that lie – now want to anoint themselves the Ministry of Truth, empowered to censor “disinformation”:https://t.co/I8RAtEQFBr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

Pathetic, right?

Please read this smart @michaelbd article on vaccine skeptics. If you show people you think they’re primitive imbeciles, then demand they obey your dictates, it’s natural they will resist, not comply. Liberals always think their adversaries are stupid:https://t.co/kXoVbDXro4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

THIS! If you talk down to people, if you threaten them, if you tell them they’re too stupid to know what’s best for them, they’re never going to listen to you. Politicians, public health officials, and talking heads have really really really screwed this up.

Every time I was on Fox to talk about COVID, I always said I would get the vaccine. Then when I got it, I said that, too. But I’m glad it was my choice, that I was able to inform myself and weigh risks and benefits by reading different sources. Demanding obedience backfires. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

This this this!

I’m vaccinated (sorry for the first person but it’s necessary here). I made the choice to vaccinate because it made sense for me and my particular situation. I don’t expect others to have to follow suit just because; that’s not how this is supposed to work in America.

There’s good reason people distrust government (which lies constantly) and health experts (who also lied constantly along with getting much wrong and, worse, politicizing COVID advice: stay home! go to BLM protests!). People lost faith in institutions of authority. Ask why. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

Ask why.

Yup.

But whatever else is true, having Jen Psaki boast about how the WH is dictating to social media companies who they should ban and what content they should remove — as they exercise vast power over them and call them murderers — should deeply disturb any rational person. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

If the press secretary bragging about limiting people’s ability to speak on ANY topic doesn’t alarm you, you need to wake up.

Welcome to day 3 of the @ACLU‘s utter silence about the fact that the White House is openly boasting about their attempts to coerce social media companies — which they can destroy through regulatory enforcement — to ban people and content the WH unilaterally deems dangerous. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

The ACLU is far too busy making sure boys can use the girl’s bathroom at school if they so choose.

CNN: “Senior Biden officials finding that Covid lab leak theory” — which social media companies spent 2020 banning anyone who mentioned it — is now “as credible as natural origins explanation”https://t.co/41hYMA77oF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

How come people don’t trust the media? Why is it insane to trust authorities to censor? People were vilified by the corporate press as deranged conspiracy theorists — and banned from social media — for raising a theory the Biden Admin itself now says is highly plausible: pic.twitter.com/3awQzahT1K — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

Given human fallibility, seems like the best thing to do is allow people to debate, question and dissent from official pronouncements rather than empowering those authorities to decree what is True and False and forcibly silence anyone who doesn’t agree? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 17, 2021

The Biden administration has done everything wrong that could possibly have been done wrong.

Good times.

***

Related:

TX Dem and overall troglodyte Gene Wu threatening Americans AFTER his loser TX Dem pals test positive for COVID goes VERY wrong

Woke, blue-check filmmaker Kate Morgan DRAGGED (then dragged some more) for ugly tweet to white women pregnant with white baby boys

Really REALLY pathetic: White House shares video of Olivia Rodrigo and her ‘man crush’ Fauci reading fan tweets and GAG

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

