This week the psickening Jen Psaki casually announced that the Biden administration was guiding Facebook in the censorship of “misinformation” bearing on Covid vaccinations. She followed up with the guidance that those circulating “misinformation” on one platform should be removed from all social media platforms.

Psaki justified the administration’s promotion of censorship by reference to the life and death issues involved. According to Psaki and her animatronic boss, Facebook is killing people with “misinformation.” That is a rationale that can be applied to speech on any significant political subject. It is astounding that the assembled professionals of the White House press corps have failed to seek out any limiting principle from Psaki or her animatronic boss.

Even applied to the issue of the novel Coronavirus, the rationale of “misinformation” should be rejected. How many tenets promoted by the fallacious Dr. Fauci and the public health authorities have been renounced since they were first promulgated? I won’t itemize them here, but even before the coming of the Biden regime Facebook et al. were purging them on their platforms, as they did in the matter of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Philip Wegmann has sought to ascertain the scope of the Biden regime’s suppression of “misinformation.” This will come as no surprise to any thinking reed:

RealClearPolitics asked the White House to detail its process, specifically how it identifies misinformation and flags it for social media companies; how many times it has done so; and for how long it has been doing so. RCP also asked if the administration had any First Amendment safeguards in place. “To be crystal clear,” Psaki responded, “any decision about platform usage and who should be on the platform is orchestrated and determined by private sector companies.” She did not answer the specific questions about the size or scope of the federal effort, and the White House did not respond to RCP’s follow-up request for clarification.

Even if the White House supplied an answer, you would have to be a fool to take it at face value or to believe it. Democrats seek to move us toward a one-party state. They have long since lost any interest in protecting the principle of free speech. Their favorite causes — such as the “existential crisis” (even typing it out I can feel brain cells dying) of “climate change” — warrant the control of every detail of our daily lives.

I haven’t found any commentary on Psaki’s announcement that does justice to what is going on with Psaki’s casual announcement and the absurd rationale. It doesn’t cut it. Alex Berenson, for example, has questioned the Covid-19 orthodoxies from the outset. He knows what he is talking about when he drew attention to the “warning shot” sent his way by Twitter last week.

George Orwell imagined the Ministry of Truth — “Minitrue,” in Newspeak — to serve Big Brother in the dystopia of 1984. The Ministry of Truth protected the the regime’s orthodoxies, even as they contradicted each other over time: “Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.” I am not sure that even Orwell could have imagined the animatronic boss who is bringing us ever closer to Oceania.

One weird thing about our political moment is the lack of consensus about how all of this is screamingly batshit crazy. https://t.co/9yOCLZK3wG — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 17, 2021

