Internet trolls are bashing basketball superstar LeBron James over the new sequel of the popular Space Jam series.

The film, in which James replaces Michael Jordan as the NBA superstar leading Bugs Bunny and a team of animated stars against a team from space, debuted on Friday. James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max.

People were definitely watching, as the film took in $31.6 million and led the weekly box office. The gross was above expectations for the movie.

Reviews of the movie were less kind. It has just a 31 percent approval rating on the popular Rotten Tomatoes website, and some internet trolls mocked James by using a meme of basketball legend Michael Jordan from Jordan’s 2020 documentary “The Last Dance,” which shows the Bulls legend mocking the new film.

Jordan, who is often compared to James as the greatest basketball player ever, starred in the 1996 edition of the basketball comedy film.

Some internet users came out in defense of James, suggesting that “Space Jam’ is intended to be a “kids movie” not a “grown-up” film.

Some of the reviews of SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY are missing the point. This movie wasn’t made for grown ups, it was made for kids. And if there’s one thing that kids today love, it’s references to Casablanca and A Clockwork Orange — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 16, 2021

James, who has used his platform to raise awareness on social injustice and is critical of former President TrumpDonald TrumpFormer surgeon general says CDC guidance on masks ‘premature’ and ‘wrong’ Biden calls on Congress to pass voting rights bills on anniversary of John Lewis’s death Cuba, Haiti pose major challenges for Florida Democrats MORE, has been promoting the film since its release.

He shared a Deadline.com article that showed his film raked in $31 million during its opening weekend, beating out Marvel’s Balck Widow.

“Hi Haters!,” James wrote in a tweet.

This comes as the Los Angeles Lakers star forward was in attendance for Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Saturday in support of close friend Chris Paul, whose Phoenix Suns are currently playing the Milwaukee Bucks.

