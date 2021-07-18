https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-slams-rino-maricopa-county-denying-auditors-access-routers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump called out the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona on Monday for refusing to hand over routers to audit officials.

“Why won’t the RINO Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona give the routers? What are they trying to hide? They are fighting for life or death,” Trump said in a statement. “What is going on? Give the routers!”

Trump’s comment referring to a continued battle between Maricopa County officials and auditors of the 2020 presidential election for routers. Auditors requested the routers in May but were denied. Lead auditor Ben Cotton said Friday, after trying to obtain the routers again, that the routers were “critically important” to the audit, according to Just the News.

“Doesn’t this mean that the voting was, despite their statements to the contrary, connected to the internet? The Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election was monumental, and the facts are coming out daily,” Trump ended his statement saying.

