The Biden administration and U.S. allies on Monday blamed China for the massive hack on Microsoft’s email system and other ransomware attacks.

In a coordinated announcement, the White House and governments in Europe and Asia identified China’s Ministry of State Security, a secretive civilian intelligence agency, with using “criminal contract hackers” to conduct a range of destabilizing activities worldwide for personal profit, said a senior US administration official, according to CNN.

The Biden administration has been under intense pressure to response to a recent series of damaging cyberattacks on the U.S.

Until now, much of the White House’s public efforts have focused on Russia, including imposing new sanctions, CNN also reports.

