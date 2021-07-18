I am glad to see that Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston and others are finally calling for a GBI investigation into the fraud being uncovered in Fulton County. But, as I have been screaming from the rooftops for months, we need a forensic audit in all 159 counties in Georgia. This statewide audit should be the “people’s independent audit”, paid for with taxpayer dollars and conducted by an independent, non-partisan, expert organization like Cyber Ninjas, the company being utilized in Maricopa County. This should NOT done by the GBI. I went to Maricopa County to tour the on-going audit there, it was professional, detailed, efficient and thorough. Georgia voters are tired of this charade. Brian Kemp’s GBI was asked to help investigate the election in December of 2020 which resulted in nothing. Now, we are learning there is plenty of clear and irrefutable evidence of fraud and errors in Fulton County, including mismarked tally sheets, missing tally sheets, missing chain of custody documents, and double counting of ballots. Let me repeat: WE NEED AN INDEPENDENT PEOPLE’S AUDIT!

It is clear, Georgia politicians – including Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are only now reacting to all of this because they are feeling the heat from Georgia voters to do something. Voters have run out of patience and these politicians are backed into a corner. Make no mistake, they will be playing politics to cover their own behinds. Do not let up until they call for a full, independent people’s audit of all 159 counties, and a criminal investigation of the fraud that audit will undoubtedly uncover.