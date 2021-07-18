https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/pjmedia-2/2021/07/18/video-youre-full-of-sanctimony-michael-wolff-rips-cnns-brian-stelter-n1462747

During an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, author Michael Wolff blasted host Brian Stelter, calling him “the flip side of Donald Trump” and blaming him for Americans’ increasing disgust with the media. Watch the heated exchange below:

