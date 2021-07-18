https://www.theepochtimes.com/virginia-pta-leader-ousted-after-apparently-wishing-death-on-anti-critical-race-theory-parents_3906948.html

A Virginia Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) official resigned after she was seen on video at a protest making incendiary remarks about parents who oppose critical race theory.

The PTA, in a statement over the weekend, said that the PTA’s “executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as Vice President of Training.”

“The actions & rhetoric of Ms. Leete & all of the like-minded partisan supporters of the SB are deeply disappointing. It evinces a deep lack of concern for children & parents, particularly where the wellbeing of children & families clash with political considerations,” reads a tweet from the organization.

Leete was recorded at a counter-protest criticizing those who oppose critical race theory (CRT), an offshoot of the European Marxist school of critical theory, being taught inside classrooms.

“Let them die,” Leete said, apparently referring to CRT’s opponents during the demonstration.

The Virginia PTA’s statement also sought to distance the organization from Leete, saying it doesn’t condone her words and added she wasn’t speaking in her capacity as a high-ranking member of the state’s PTA. Leete is also an executive within the Virginia NAACP.

In recent months, parents around the United States—particularly in Virginia’s Fairfax and Loudon counties—have taken up arms against teachers who use curriculum that borrows from CRT, the closely associated “antiracist” movement, and the similarly aligned “1619 Project.”

Opponents say the ideology foments communist class struggle along racial lines and will lead to catastrophic consequences, while proponents have attempted to separate CRT from Marxism and says that it provides a more accurate interpretation of U.S. and colonial history.

“An outgrowth of the European Marxist school of critical theory, critical race theory is an academic movement which seeks to link racism, race, and power,” says Legal Insurrection’s Criticalrace.org website, noting that it radically departs from the earlier Civil Rights movement.

CRT, notably, attempts to “challenge the very foundations of the liberal order, such as rationalism, constitutional law, and legal reasoning” and its proponents argue that nearly all aspects of American politics, social life, and economic systems are founded on race, the website says.

Universities and public schools have gone a step further, however, according to Legal Insurrection’s site, which has compiled the actions that school officials have recently taken to promote CRT or closely aligned movements.

According to the website, a number of schools have started essentially forcing students to undergo diversity, antiracism, and bias trainings; have changed admissions policies and standardized testing; changed curriculum requirements; implemented disciplinary measures that prevent academic freedom; have renamed buildings, and more.

Some GOP-led states, in recent weeks, passed legislation that essentially bars the teaching CRT-derived curriculum at public schools or from using CRT-based training materials in government offices.

