https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/warning-graphic-teen-shot-and-killed-in-back-seat-of-cab/
Bronx: East 178th St. & Valentine Ave, a 16-year-old sitting in a cab was shot in the head and chest last week Sunday in the confines of the @NYPDnews/@NYPD46Pct. 2 suspects opened fire towards the teenager and fled. Victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/tFdXqU7Tov
— NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) July 18, 2021
Graphic drive-by murder from the Bronx.
Democrat cities are the most dangerous places in the world.