https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/18/watch-kamala-and-joe-get-busted-for-their-own-misinformation-n412589
About The Author
Related Posts
CBS News Starts the Process of Doxxing Chauvin Trial Jurors
April 19, 2021
GOOD NEWS: CA Dems Blink on Bill Giving Electeds the Names, Addresses of Recall Petition Signers
April 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy