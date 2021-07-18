http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VKa6SJOhstk/

Breitbart News’ Editor in Chief Alex Marlow is speaking at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit 2021 on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

His remarks are slated to begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern. Students and young activists from across the country are in attendance for the four-day event, which kicked off Saturday evening.

Other Day 2 speakers include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former HUD Director Dr. Ben Carson, and Donald Trump Jr.

