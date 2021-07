http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AkJiCdutKK4/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump Jr. are among those speaking Sunday at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Students and young activists from across the country are in attendance for the four-day event, which kicked off Saturday evening. The full agenda can be found here.

