Joe was dead set against the Keystone XL pipeline, and essentially killed it off

White House adviser Susan Rice divests from company building Midwest pipeline The director of President Joe Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, Susan Rice, has divested herself of millions of dollars’ worth of holdings in a company that’s leading a contentious pipeline project supported by the Biden administration. According to newly released financial disclosure reports and a White House official, Rice has liquidated nearly $2.7 million worth of shares she and her husband owned in Enbridge, a Canadian company building the Line 3 pipeline, which would carry hundreds of thousands of barrels of Canadian oil through Minnesota and Wisconsin. Last month, the Biden administration gave a public boost to the Trump-era pipeline project, calling for the dismissal of a court challenge brought by environmental groups seeking to protect Minnesota watershed and tribal lands from the pipeline.

Why would Rice, an avowed Warmist, even have the stock in the first place? And why is Joe supporting the pipeline? Why is this different from Keystone XL? Isn’t Joe pushing his climate crisis (scam) stuff? Who in Biden’s family is making money off of this?

How Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget addresses climate change President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have vowed to push forward a $3.5 trillion budget resolution framework that would fund a clean energy transition and policies to combat climate change. (snip) The plan involves tax incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, as well as major investments to transition the economy away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources such as wind and solar power. The resolution also proposes a clean energy standard, a mandate that would require a portion of U.S. electricity to come from renewables.

Yet, Biden hasn’t replaced his limo with an electric vehicle. A clean energy standard would simply skyrocket the cost of electricity, meaning the cost of most things.

The resolution includes the creation of a civilian climate corps program for young people, which would produce more jobs that address climate change and help conserve the planet.

More government worker bees being more indoctrinated.

There is also proposed funding for energy-efficient building weatherization and electrification projects, as well as language about methane gas reduction and polluter import fees to raise revenue and increase greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts.

Didn’t that weatherization stuff fail during the Obama years with his Stimulus, which Joe was in charge of?

