Rep. Rashida Tlaib accused Israel of attacking Palestinians “literally kneeling down in prayer” in a confrontation at the Al Aqsa mosque on Eid Al Adha, “the holiest day for Muslims”:

Why is Israel attacking Al Aqsa on Eid Al Adha (the holiest day for Muslims)? Why attack people who are literally kneeling down in prayer? Answer: To continue dehumanizing Palestinians even in prayer. It’s not enough to bomb them while they sleep or demolish their homes. https://t.co/dzp8wMJBX8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 18, 2021

First up, “this same lie has triggered Arab massacres of Jews for a century” and she should be ashamed of herself:

The worst kind of dog whistle politics. This same lie has triggered Arab massacres of Jews for a century. If Israel wanted to take the Temple Mount, it could at any moment, yet this lie is repeated ad nauseum and never seems to come to fruition. All it does is stoke hatred. — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) July 18, 2021

Secondly, she has the date wrong:

You would think that a person who cares so much about “the holiest day for Muslims” would actually know when the holiday begins.

Or maybe she’s lying again because that’s just what she does best! https://t.co/i2o61Wwyk2 pic.twitter.com/6KNK2IJsgs — Israeli in DC🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@IsraeliDc) July 18, 2021

Thirdly, today is Tisha Be’Av, the commemoration of “the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem in 586 B.C.E. and 70 C.E.” and it’s a day when Jews “typically visit the Western Wall”:

Context: Today is a fast day for Jews who typically visit the Western Wall on such occasions. Agitators blocked access to the wall for Jews to worship and this is the scene that played out.https://t.co/UzLxvjZucZ https://t.co/oMreYEP0h1 — Johnny “@#$% antisemitism” Kunza (@johnkunza) July 18, 2021

And, finally, Israeli police were responding to an attack on Jews:

Eid Al Adha is tomorrow. Today is Tisha B’Av. And police responded when rocks were thrown at Jews who went up to the Temple Mount, our holiest site, at their designated times to pray. Why are you lying, Rashida? Surely you cannot have some ulterior motive. https://t.co/FZyD9zpFKu — Jordyn (@JordynTilchen) July 18, 2021

But, other than that, good tweet, Rashida.

