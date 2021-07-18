https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/why-are-you-lying-rashida-rep-tlaib-accuses-israel-of-attacking-palestinians-literally-kneeling-down-in-prayer/

Rep. Rashida Tlaib accused Israel of attacking Palestinians “literally kneeling down in prayer” in a confrontation at the Al Aqsa mosque on Eid Al Adha, “the holiest day for Muslims”:

First up, “this same lie has triggered Arab massacres of Jews for a century” and she should be ashamed of herself:

Secondly, she has the date wrong:

Thirdly, today is Tisha Be’Av, the commemoration of “the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem in 586 B.C.E. and 70 C.E.” and it’s a day when Jews “typically visit the Western Wall”:

And, finally, Israeli police were responding to an attack on Jews:

But, other than that, good tweet, Rashida.

