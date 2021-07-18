https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/18/woke-blue-check-filmmaker-kate-morgan-dragged-then-dragged-some-more-for-ugly-tweet-to-white-women-pregnant-with-white-baby-boys/

If you’ve never heard of Kate Morgan don’t feel bad, this editor hadn’t either until she started writing for Twitchy and saw horrid tweets from this horrid woman. And of course, Twitter in all of their infinite wisdom, verified Kate which means they were AOK with her tweets.

Until this one, apparently.

Kate has been suspended (we were as shocked as you are) and while we can’t say for sure this is the tweet that did it, we’d like to think so. Luckily, Jessica O’Donnell, who happens to be a white woman pregnant with a white baby boy, snagged a screenshot and dropped her:

i’m gonna birth my baby boy even harder now pic.twitter.com/onvC9IB06g — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 18, 2021

It’s really sad that white people hate themselves because of their skin color they didn’t choose. Like how much brainwashing had to occur to come to this conclusion? These self hating white people are just pathetic. — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) July 18, 2021

Honestly, how could a mother even know what they’ve had until that offspring creates a Twitter account and adds its pronouns? — MiJu (@MiJuJuKaLa) July 18, 2021

This is her job application for an internship at MSNBC. — I’m Jeff 🍻 (@fyvie2) July 18, 2021

I sometimes can’t believe my eyes. This is one of those times. — Andrew Ingram (@grhomestore) July 18, 2021

We see a lot of horrible crap in our line of work, and this tweet from Kate is pretty damn horrible.

So horrible in fact that even Twitter suspended her.

