https://www.oann.com/wta-roundup-yulia-putintseva-claims-budapest-title/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wta-roundup-yulia-putintseva-claims-budapest-title



FILE PHOTO: Tennis – WTA 250 – Hamburg European Open – Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany – July 8, 2021 Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva reacts during her round of 16 match against Germany’s Andrea Petkovic REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller FILE PHOTO: Tennis – WTA 250 – Hamburg European Open – Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany – July 8, 2021 Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva reacts during her round of 16 match against Germany’s Andrea Petkovic REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller

July 18, 2021

Top seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan cruised past Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday to win the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

Putintseva won 71 percent of the points on her first serve (29 of 41) and 62 percent of her first return points (21 of 34) in the one hour, 10 minute match.

Putintseva, 26, also converted five of eight break opportunities in claiming her first title of the year and second overall.

Livesport Prague Open

No. 2 seed Barbora Krejcikova made short work of fellow Czech and No. 8 seed Tereza Martincova, beating her 6-2, 6-0 to win the title in the Czech Republic.

Krejcikova, who never lost a set this week, won the match in just one hour, five minutes to draw even at 2-2 in her career against Martincova.

Krejcikova, 25, faced just four break points in the match, stifling each of them. It was the third title of the season for the French Open champion.

Ladies Open Lausanne

No. 1 seed Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia rallied to beat Clara Burel of France 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to claim the title in Lausanne, Switzerland.

After losing the first set, Zidansek fell behind by a break in the second before rallying to win it in a tiebreak.

It’s the maiden WTA title for Zidansek, 23, who lost in two previous finals.

–Field Level Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

