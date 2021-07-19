http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/elSCnyT9o8w/

ABC and CBS tie atop Sunday’s leaderboard with “Celebrity Family Feud” vs. “Big Brother”

The CW’s “Dead Pixels” Season 2 premiere was dead on arrival. The show returned to The CW last night with a 0.0 early rating among adults 18-49 and just 189,000 total viewers.

“Dead Pixels,” a British sitcom focusing on three friends obsessed with a fictional massive multiplayer online role-playing video game,” was one of two shows on the network to draw a double-bagel in Sunday’s ratings. “Wellington Paranormal,” which proceeded “Dead Pixels” at 9 p.m. ET, settled for a 0.0 rating and 225,000 total viewers.

