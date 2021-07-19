http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/elSCnyT9o8w/

ABC and CBS tie atop Sunday’s leaderboard with “Celebrity Family Feud” vs. “Big Brother”

“Dead Pixels,” a British sitcom focusing on three friends obsessed with a fictional massive multiplayer online role-playing video game,” was one of two shows on the network to draw a double-bagel in Sunday’s ratings. “Wellington Paranormal,” which proceeded “Dead Pixels” at 9 p.m. ET, settled for a 0.0 rating and 225,000 total viewers.

The CW’s “Dead Pixels” Season 2 premiere was dead on arrival. The show returned to The CW last night with a 0.0 early rating among adults 18-49 and just 189,000 total viewers.

ABC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.4 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was first in total viewers with 3.8 million and CBS was second with 3 million.

For ABC, following a repeat, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.6 rating and 4.6 million total viewers. At 9, “The Chase” had a 0.4 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 got a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

Last Sunday, ABC aired the NBA Finals. The broadcast network will next have the championship basketball series Tuesday night, when the Milwaukee Bucks could hoist the trophy with a fourth-straight win over the Phoenix Suns.

For CBS, following a rerun, “Big Brother” at 8 posted a 0.8 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. From 9 to 11, “Love Island” averaged a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.7 million and Fox was fourth with 769,000.

NBC aired all encores last night.

For Fox, CONCACAF soccer at 7 p.m. ET led into a bunch of reruns. Due to the nature of live sports, these early Nielsen numbers for Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 384,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 429,000 total viewers. “Wellington Paranormal” drew a 0.0 rating and 225,000 total viewers. At 9:30, the “Dead Pixels” premiere got a 0.0 rating and 189,000 total viewers. (The British show was first imported by The CW last year.)

We do not have early ratings for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.