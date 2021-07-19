http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gYFGhDGuWvw/

Fifty-six people were shot, 11 of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 25 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the number of shooting victims had risen to 56, with 11 dead.

Six people were shot in one incident late Saturday “in the 5000-block of West Ohio Street.” The individuals were standing outside a location where a party had been held when someone inside an SUV opened fire on them. One of the wounded was a 12-year-old girl.

Another one of the wounded was a 15-year-old girl.

Hours later, an eight-year-old boy was shot while riding in a vehicle with a 28-year-old male “in the 2000-block of West 83rd Street.” Both the boy and the driver were shot, but neither received life-threatening injuries.

The violence of the weekend in a continuation of the death and mayhem plaguing Democrat-controlled Chicago this year.

How could Joe Biden meet with Lori Lightfoot and not talk about the mountain of dead bodies piling up in Chicago from her failure to lead on cracking down on crime? https://t.co/MMz2XaBUMT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 8, 2021

For example, 29 people were shot Wednesday alone, two of them fatally, and over 40 people were shot, 11 of them fatally, the weekend of July 9-11, 2021.

Nearly 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend, July 2-July 5, 2021, and 17 of those shooting victims died from their wounds.

