Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he plans to take action to restrict minors’ access to gender transition-related medical services, since legislation on the issue failed to pass during the regular session of the legislature.

“I have another way of achieving the exact same thing, and it’s about a finished product as we speak right now and may be announced as soon as this week,” Abbott said Monday, according to The Texas Tribune. He did not add any details about his plan.

Abbott said he did not include the issue in his agenda for the special session because the “chances of that passing during the session in the House of Representatives was nil.”

The Texas Senate passed a bill during the regular session, which ended in May after Democrats fled the state to deny their GOP colleagues from being able to vote on or pass any laws.

The bill aimed to ban hormone therapy, puberty suppressants, and transition-related surgeries for minors.

