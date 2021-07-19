https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/american-academy-of-pediatrics-everyone-over-age-2-should-wear-masks-when-schools-reopen-in-the-fall-vaccinated-or-not/

“When” schools reopen in the fall or “if” schools reopen in the fall? When we saw American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten retweeting stories about the COVID-19 delta variant, we were pretty sure we saw an escape clause for teachers who said they were returning to in-person learning this fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has weighed in with its new guidance, which says that all children over the age of 2 should wear masks in the classroom, regardless of their vaccination status.

You know the teachers’ unions will take this guidance to heart, and then try to go back to virtual learning anyway.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...