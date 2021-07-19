https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/american-academy-of-pediatrics-everyone-over-age-2-should-wear-masks-when-schools-reopen-in-the-fall-vaccinated-or-not/

“When” schools reopen in the fall or “if” schools reopen in the fall? When we saw American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten retweeting stories about the COVID-19 delta variant, we were pretty sure we saw an escape clause for teachers who said they were returning to in-person learning this fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has weighed in with its new guidance, which says that all children over the age of 2 should wear masks in the classroom, regardless of their vaccination status.

Everyone older than age 2 should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when schools reopen in the fall, according to updated guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics released Monday. https://t.co/u2OK0gVdy2 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 19, 2021

No. HELL NO. — Leigh Thomas Brown🇺🇸 (@LeighBrown) July 19, 2021

This is absolute insanity. People have lost their minds. — Steve ®iedel (@riedel_buckeye5) July 19, 2021

Abnormal.

We are all laughing and pointing at you for suggesting it. — Mark (@boxhall) July 19, 2021

Irresponsible to recommend one. Kids should be wearing 18-20 masks at a time, layered up, to be safe. I don’t care if they got 4 experimental booster shots that day — BowTiedPenguin (@BowTiedPenguin1) July 19, 2021

No. Nope. Not a chance. — Ryan Elizabeth (@thissmithlife) July 19, 2021

This is insanity. The party of science conveniently ignoring all of it. Strange — Chuck (@slowrollingbot) July 19, 2021

And the WHO says to not mask kids under 12. Which one is “misinformation”?? — double standard (@dubstandards) July 19, 2021

None of this is based on science — Julien (@Fitness_Julien) July 19, 2021

I’m pro vaccination and safety, but this is stupid — David Ward (@Dvikes5) July 19, 2021

I was all-in pro-mask, pro-vaccine, pro-stay-at-home, and even I think this is some crazy bullshit. https://t.co/1hbWTZiaCG — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) July 19, 2021

Only because IT IS. — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) July 19, 2021

There’s really no limiting principle here, if you compare annual pediatric flu deaths to pediatric Covid deaths. If the AAP is right, kids should wear masks every flu season. Funny, if you worried this was coming early in the pandemic, you were laughed off as paranoid. Now… — Angry Optimist (@subsix848) July 19, 2021

Yep. I had all of my friends and family tell me I was a crazy conspiracy theorist when I said that masks would not just go away. Many of them still think that now though, even though there’s no end in sight to the masks, especially for kids. — Holly Marie (@HollyAngryMom) July 19, 2021

Babies and young kids are hyper sensitive to facial cues and expressions. They are subconsciously learning attitudes and behavior and reading these facial cues. This will deprive them of that. Dangerous — Eamon Shields (@Eamon_Shields) July 19, 2021

Because this is 100% some crazy bullshit. I was the same as you. I can’t believe all the things my more skeptical friends were saying a year ago have all come true. There’s people in power who don’t want this to ever end. I feel like a total dope. — payNoAttention57 (@attention57) July 19, 2021

We knew where this was going — Crying NPC (@BoatmanTerry) July 19, 2021

You know the teachers’ unions will take this guidance to heart, and then try to go back to virtual learning anyway.

