The socialist representative from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, may not be so socialist, after all.
According to a new federal campaign disclosure report, the firebrand progressive invested $1.4 million in political merchandise for her online store in the first half of 2021.
With her initials printed on T-shirts and hats that say “Tax the Rich” or, “Fight For Our Future”, AOC is hoping to make a pretty return on her investment.
Of course, a return on an investment is actually a capitalist principle.
Would someone please tell her?
