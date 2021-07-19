https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/07/19/aoc-invests-heavily-in-her-swag-shop-n1463027

New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is a “Democratic Socialist.”

But she is also trying to make money from products leveraging her brand to sell swag to the masses, according to the Daily Caller.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invested a large sum of money into political merchandise for her online store since the start of 2021, Reuters reported Monday. The merchandise includes items with slogans such as “AOC,” “Tax the Rich,” and “Fight for our Future.” Ocasio-Cortez’ campaign paid Financial Innovations, a political merchandise firm, over $1.4 million, according to the Federal Election Commission, Reuters reported.

Ocasio-Cortez was just Sandy the bartender a few years ago. She’s come a long way since then. Now she’s living the American dream, making big bucks, and influencing the world’s most powerful nation to become socialist.

Socialism is just slavery with better branding, and that’s branding Sandy seeks to turn into a fortune.

Ocasio-Cortez has over 8 million followers on Instagram and has shot videos and interviews, such as one with Vogue in 2020, in which she detailed her beauty routine. Since the November election, her campaign has raised around $6.9 million. “One would assume that she does have ambitions for higher office. Having a big bank account is certainly useful for that,” said Political Scientist Erika Franklin Fowler, Reuters reported. She does, plus her district may be redrawn down the memory hole since New York is losing a seat in Congress. Also, Chuck Schumer is no spring chicken anymore and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is practically a nonentity. She’s still in the Senate, right? Related: A ‘Spiritual Catastrophe’ Is Exactly What the Left Wants

AOC is a socialist but all socialists are really capitalists in that they desire wealth and power for themselves, they just alter societies to cater to their whims and fancies in different (less moral) ways than most capitalists. Whatever those ways turn out to be, riches follow — as long as they’re the ones who come to power, anyway.

Hugo Chavez led the socialist takeover in Venezuela. That once-rich country is now dirt poor, but he also died a near-billionaire.

Fidel Castro led the Cuban revolution, putting communism in power 90 miles off America’s shores and putting himself in charge. He broke that beautiful country but died a near-billionaire. He also executed and imprisoned thousands along the way, and left his country so many decades behind technologically it may as well have been frozen in amber. It’s good to be the commie king.

Here in America, our socialists may be the most capitalist of all the socialists. They openly hate the country that makes them rich, which if they succeeded in destroying, would make the wealth they pile up worthless. We have Bernie the wealthy socialist bookseller. AOC the big-spending socialist swag queen. Marxist critical race theory is a multimillion-dollar business for consultants such as Joyce James even deep in the heart of Texas.

Castro and Chavez were both brown people who oppressed other brown people, which fundamentally discredits CRT, but CRT consultants rake in too much cash to fret over such details.

