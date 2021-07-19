https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/az-state-sen-wendy-rogers-calls-new-election-smacks-fake-news-bret-baier/

AZ Senate Audit Hearing

The Arizona Senate and audit officials released bombshell findings during a hearing last week, leading some Arizona legislators to stand up and demand a recall of Arizona’s electors.

Some of these findings included 74,243 mail-in ballots with NO clear record of them ever being sent, 168,000 ballots were incorrectly printed, 11,000 voters were added to the voter rolls AFTER the election and more.

Audit officials requested that the Senate subpoena “splunk” logs, routers, and passwords so that they may forensically analyze this data and complete the full forensic audit.

This election has proven errors and those responsible have done everything in their power to hinder this investigation.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has been leading the charge calling for a recall of the fraudulent electors.

Breaking: Arizona State Senator Demands Biden Electors be Recalled to Arizona and New Election Held Following Thursday’s Stunning Audit Revelations

Rogers is demanding decertification in Arizona and for other leaders to initiate full forensic audits in their state.

She has been very active on Twitter since the hearing which led President Trump to praise her incredible work in two consecutive statements.

Lavern Spicer, a candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida also shared admiration for State Senator Rogers’ leadership through this stolen election.

When we finally decertify this fraudulent election, thank the brave Arizona State Legislators for standing up and getting the job done!

