The Arizona Senate and audit officials released bombshell findings during a hearing last week, leading some Arizona legislators to stand up and demand a recall of Arizona’s electors.

Some of these findings included 74,243 mail-in ballots with NO clear record of them ever being sent, 168,000 ballots were incorrectly printed, 11,000 voters were added to the voter rolls AFTER the election and more.

Audit officials requested that the Senate subpoena “splunk” logs, routers, and passwords so that they may forensically analyze this data and complete the full forensic audit.

This election has proven errors and those responsible have done everything in their power to hinder this investigation.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has been leading the charge calling for a recall of the fraudulent electors.

Rogers is demanding decertification in Arizona and for other leaders to initiate full forensic audits in their state.

She has been very active on Twitter since the hearing which led President Trump to praise her incredible work in two consecutive statements.

RECALL THE FRAUDULENT ELECTORS — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

All of the real patriots check in. #Activate #SaveAmerica — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 19, 2021

Why are all of these supposed conservative people in power just sitting on their hands? Get in the fight! — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

Don’t be the politician left holding the bag when this fraud is proven nationwide. There is still time to get with the program and do the right thing. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

There are several senators who agree with me. We need everyone to get on board because this is too important.https://t.co/oSv8Yc7LBG — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

Red states who have the fraud machines are making a huge mistake. Don’t think elections won’t go bad in your state. Look at what in happened to Virginia and Colorado, and now is happening to North Carolina. Fix it now by doing a forensic audit. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

There are those who defend election integrity and then there are those who steal elections. No in between! Pick a side. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

I want my country back. We have to eject the fraud machines and we need to conduct forensic audits everywhere. They have been doing this to us a lot longer than we realize. By the way, what is up with @BretBaier lying through his teeth. We need to run him out of the Republic. 🇺🇸 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

President Trump quoted me twice in his latest statements about the #AZAudit. That should show people that what I am saying is exactly what he is thinking. Election Integrity is the battle of the decade. Let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/sGfK0wB52z — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

Lavern Spicer, a candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida also shared admiration for State Senator Rogers’ leadership through this stolen election.

.@WendyRogersAZ has been leading this #AZAudit charge from day one. She has been fearless and stood strong in the face of all the opposition. She took ALL the shots and now she needs to take her victory lap! This woman was instrumental in saving democracy. Go, Wendy, go! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 16, 2021

When we finally decertify this fraudulent election, thank the brave Arizona State Legislators for standing up and getting the job done!

