It’s the end of an era, folks:

Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2mGWYGN4GA pic.twitter.com/kFeu7aXOf3 — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) July 19, 2021

From the Ben & Jerry’s official statement:

We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.

Are there a lot of people complaining about Ben & Jerry’s doing business in Israel? If there are, that means there are a lot of people who need to find something better to do with their time and energy. And it means that Ben & Jerry’s needs to find better people to take business advice from.

Wellll, maybe not quite:

“we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement”? — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) July 19, 2021

Wut does that mean — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 19, 2021

“as soon as we’re ready” means waiting for interest to die down — Tomo – Evo Morales stan (@TomoLovesNature) July 19, 2021

they’re still staying in occupied palestine pic.twitter.com/EEOB2hczOv — alex !! (@48keran) July 19, 2021

All of Israel is occupied Palestinian territory. pic.twitter.com/HW48YIqw6n — Mondo Gotho Trasho (@poemsandfungus) July 19, 2021

israel *is* occupied palestinian territory — Mïku Smeets🥯🦝🚈 (@mikusmeets) July 19, 2021

“Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement” except all of israel is occupied palestine, ice cream man 🥴 — trash (@trashshart) July 19, 2021

Uh-oh, Ben & Jerry’s. Looks like your virtue signals are still too weak!

Out of all the conflicts in the world, you choose to side with Hamas! https://t.co/GNdqBnjsfK — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) July 19, 2021

Oh well. Guess I won’t be eating any more of your ice cream. https://t.co/PqCiGInMVa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 19, 2021

Neither will Palestinians, apparently.

Just to confirm, this means Palistinians will no longer he able to buy Ben and Jerry’s, it will be in Israeli stores only. — Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) July 19, 2021

So you will not sell ice cream to Palestinians because you support them, but you will stay in Israel because you oppose its government’s policies?… Did I get this right?…🤔 — Yigal Palmor (@YigalPalmor) July 19, 2021

Brilliant. The icing on the ice cream cake.

