It’s the end of an era, folks:
Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2mGWYGN4GA pic.twitter.com/kFeu7aXOf3
— Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) July 19, 2021
From the Ben & Jerry’s official statement:
We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.
Are there a lot of people complaining about Ben & Jerry’s doing business in Israel? If there are, that means there are a lot of people who need to find something better to do with their time and energy. And it means that Ben & Jerry’s needs to find better people to take business advice from.
Guess it’s time to close! https://t.co/xvJSdAvBc1 pic.twitter.com/CXTqRoS8v9
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2021
Wellll, maybe not quite:
???? pic.twitter.com/wnj34m7L2i
— ديما (@zaytountown) July 19, 2021
No, you aren’t. pic.twitter.com/eHXMzdmI2B
— Chef Gaykwon 🏳️🌈☭🚩🐧 (@GramsciFag) July 19, 2021
“we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement”?
— Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) July 19, 2021
what does this mean?🤨 pic.twitter.com/syuF14dUtb
— M𓂆 | #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah (@dwthabibi) July 19, 2021
Wut does that mean
— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 19, 2021
“as soon as we’re ready” means waiting for interest to die down
— Tomo – Evo Morales stan (@TomoLovesNature) July 19, 2021
they’re still staying in occupied palestine pic.twitter.com/EEOB2hczOv
— alex !! (@48keran) July 19, 2021
All of Israel is occupied Palestinian territory. pic.twitter.com/HW48YIqw6n
— Mondo Gotho Trasho (@poemsandfungus) July 19, 2021
israel *is* occupied palestinian territory
— Mïku Smeets🥯🦝🚈 (@mikusmeets) July 19, 2021
“Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement” except all of israel is occupied palestine, ice cream man 🥴
— trash (@trashshart) July 19, 2021
Uh-oh, Ben & Jerry’s. Looks like your virtue signals are still too weak!
Out of all the conflicts in the world, you choose to side with Hamas! https://t.co/GNdqBnjsfK
— Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) July 19, 2021
Oh well. Guess I won’t be eating any more of your ice cream. https://t.co/PqCiGInMVa
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 19, 2021
Neither will Palestinians, apparently.
Just to confirm, this means Palistinians will no longer he able to buy Ben and Jerry’s, it will be in Israeli stores only.
— Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) July 19, 2021
So you will not sell ice cream to Palestinians because you support them, but you will stay in Israel because you oppose its government’s policies?… Did I get this right?…🤔
— Yigal Palmor (@YigalPalmor) July 19, 2021
Brilliant. The icing on the ice cream cake.