https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/ben-jerrys-bold-show-of-support-for-the-occupied-palestinian-territory-leaves-a-bad-taste-in-everyones-mouths/

It’s the end of an era, folks:

From the Ben & Jerry’s official statement:

We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.

Are there a lot of people complaining about Ben & Jerry’s doing business in Israel? If there are, that means there are a lot of people who need to find something better to do with their time and energy. And it means that Ben & Jerry’s needs to find better people to take business advice from.

Wellll, maybe not quite:

Uh-oh, Ben & Jerry’s. Looks like your virtue signals are still too weak!

Neither will Palestinians, apparently.

Brilliant. The icing on the ice cream cake.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...