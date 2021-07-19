https://thehill.com/homenews/media/563711-ben-shapiro-rips-npr-following-story-critical-of-daily-wires-business-model

In the NPR piece, published Monday and titled “Outrage as a Business Model: How Ben Shapiro Is Using Facebook To Build An Empire,” NPR found the Daily Wire’s Facebook page has one of the largest and most interactive followings of any publisher on the social networking site.

The website, which does little original reporting and largely relies instead on aggregating national and local news stories repackaged for a conservative audience, is home to several other prominent right-wing pundits such as Candace Owens and Michael Knowles.

“The Daily Wire has turned anger into an art form and recycled content into a business model,” the NPR story reported, noting the outlet has published misleading information about the coronavirus and rare side effects from vaccines, which the nation’s leading scientists have repeatedly said are safe and proven to protect against the virus.

NPR’s review of stories on The Daily Wire about the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two months found numerous stories about potential side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, the outlet reported, but none “that portrayed the scientifically demonstrated efficacy of the vaccines or that focused explicitly on the hesitancy that has slowed the U.S. rollout.”

On his podcasts, blog entries and personal social media postings, Shapiro specifically, NPR noted, “has carved out a rare niche within the conservative media world” by embracing many of the culture war issues former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrollers take on LeBron James over new Space Jam film Graham says he’d ‘leave town’ to stop .5T spending plan Controversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz MORE championed for conservatives while often stopping short of praising Trump and occasionally criticizing him directly.

NPR has long drawn criticism from conservatives who see its coverage as too far to the left of the political spectrum.

Most recently, the outlet was attacked by right-of-center pundits and commenters for publishing a piece describing the Declaration of Independence as flawed and containing racist language.

“I enjoy the establishment media accusing Daily Wire of using outrage as a business model after spending years building their subscriptions by selling rabid, hysterical outrage over everything Trump-related,” Shapiro said in a separate Twitter post. “So much so that they’re STILL printing Trump stories for the clicks.”

