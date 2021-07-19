https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/19/biden-finally-acts-on-the-question-of-saving-the-afghan-interpreters-n413256
About The Author
Related Posts
Supreme Court Accepts a Mississippi Abortion Case That Seems Likely to Overturn Planned Parenthood vs. Casey
May 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy