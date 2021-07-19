https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f59370bbafd42ff58824a9
The number of positive Covid-19 infections has doubled overnight in Singapore, with cases linked to two hotspots. As the numbers tick upwards, restrictions have been reimposed just a week after they w…
Luke Prokop, a 19-year-old Canadian who was a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft last fall, came out publicly via Twitter on Monday. …
Air travel in the United States hit another pandemic-era record over the weekend as vacationers jammed airports, but shares of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and almost anything else related to travel…
Japanese composer Keigo Oyamada has pulled out of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, amid controversy over decades-old interviews in which he boasted about physically and sexually bullying a …