Black Rifle Coffee gave an interview last week with The New York Times, in which it seems like they decided to attack their own customers in a bizarre attempt to distance themselves from their conservative brand image.

According to the interview, Black Rifle Coffee has done well by building their brand as the counter-culture coffee of right-wingers all across the country:

“In 2015, the company’s revenue was $1 million. By 2019, that figure had grown to $82 million. Last year, the company did $163 million in sales,” the NYT reported.

And this was done with ads like the two quotes posted below as examples, both from 2017:

“Instead of worrying about microaggressions and which bathroom I’m going to use, I believe it’s important to support the people that actually serve our country.”

“I’ve heard people say patriotism is racism. Well, as a veteran-owned company, we give zero s**ts about your opinion.”

Contrast this with Hafer’s recent comments in the NYT interview, which have critics scratching their heads:

“I’m a man without a party now.”

“What I figured out the last couple of years is that being really political, in the sense of backing an individual politician or any individual party, is really f**king detrimental. And it’s detrimental to the company. And it’s detrimental, ultimately, to my mission.”

“You can’t let sections of your customers hijack your brand and say, ‘This is who you are.’ It’s like, no, no, we define that.”

“I hate racist, Proud-Boyish people. Like, I’ll pay them to leave my customer base. I would gladly chop all of those people out of my f**king customer database and pay them to get the f**k out.”

There is strong speculation among many that these types of statements may erode Black Rifle’s hard-won customer base’s loyalty. People being made of the NYT interview have been quick to voice their discontent on social media:

In addition to being a bunch of virtue-signalling disloyal jerks, Black Rifle Coffee makes really crappy coffee — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 19, 2021

It’s not like Black Rifle doesn’t have lots of up-and-coming competition either. Right Wing Brew, in its own turn, is hoping to capitalize on what they see as a huge blunder on the part of Black Rifle. Carl Higbie, a Navy Seal, author, and host of a show on Newsmax, plans on aggressively getting people to switch over for his brand, which has no problem continuing to support its conservative base.