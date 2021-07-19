https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/bombshell-seth-keshel-trump-won-pennsylvania-6-8-video/

The Bannon War Room on Monday was OFF THE CHARTS!

The BIG LIE is being exposed and THERE IS NOTHING THAT CAN STOP IT!

Steve invited Professor David K. Clements from New Mexico State University and retired Army intelligence captain and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel to discuss their latest analysis on the 2020 election.

Seth Keshel droppeed a BOMB on the War Room.

According to Seth, President Trump won Pennsylvania by 6-8% in 2020.

This isn’t just hyperbole. This is based on the models and predictions and over 75 years of history.

According to Seth Keshel Republicans out-registered Democrats 21:1 from 2016 to 2020 during the Trump years.

Trump’s pro-America message resonated with working class Pennsylvanians and it was clear to anyone who was paying attention.



Donald Trump rallies in Pennsylvania in 2020.

Keshel then pointed to the predictive models in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2020 election.

Several counties significantly and magically outperformed for Joe Biden.

The trendlines pointed to a huge Trump win and the recorded results were completely unrealistic.

Seth Keshel told Steve Bannon on Monday that Trump won Pennsylvania by 6-8 points.

He said this based on his earlier analysis.

Here is my formal declaration for Pennsylvania I wrote back in November. I knew it was ugly and have been saying it was a slam dunk, 300-400k Trump state. Appears I was light and it may be about a half million. Another fun fact on PA – the winner of Luzerne County in presidential races has carried PA every election since 1936. Trump still won it over a lot of fraud. Any Republican in that time frame winning Luzerne County has also never failed to carry Michigan. We will win. Trump +6-8 pts. in PA.

Here is Seth Keshel and Dr. David Clements on The War Room this morning.

