(Businesshala) – The UK government will not change settings on the COVID-19 mobile phone app, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to isolate at home, undermining efforts to reopen the economy .

In the first week of July, 520,000 people were “pinged” by the NHS COVID-19 Bluetooth app after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease.

Ministers initially said they were reviewing the sensitivity of the settings to avoid people being caught and asked to stay at home unnecessarily.

But on Monday, Johnson officials said the technology was working to stem the spread of the disease, with nearly one in three people asked to isolate and then developed Covid-19.

“The app is doing what it’s designed to do,” Johnson’s spokesman Max Blaine said on a call with reporters. He confirmed that the government would not adjust the sensitivity of the app’s contact-tracing function.

Johnson could face demands to explain his government’s approach when he holds a press conference at 5 p.m. on Monday. He is currently in isolation at his Checkers country residence, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) outside London, after having a meeting last week with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who announced he had coronavirus on Saturday.

Johnson initially created a furious storm on social media by attempting to evade isolation rules and participate in a testing program that allowed him to continue going to work while testing daily.

But he reversed that decision after a wave of criticism and will remain in isolation until 26 July, as will Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

According to the Adam Smith Institute, 1.73 million people are currently in isolation after being contacted by the app or other NHS test and trace staff to say they are close to a positive COVID case. The research group said that figure could rise to 5.2 million people by mid-August.

Business leaders and labor unions have warned transport and other sectors are struggling to cope with worker absenteeism.

Blaine told reporters the government needed to “strike the right balance between protecting lives and livelihoods” and would continue to review the way the isolation system works.

He said officials would try to ensure that “critical workers” and critical infrastructure could continue to operate.

