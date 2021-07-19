http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RCSc6zlgL0c/nfl-rumors-tom-brady-will-visit-white-house-tuesday

Tuesday the Buccaneers will be honored at the White House by President Joe Biden for winning the Super Bowl last year and it appears Tom Brady will be in attendance.

On Monday afternoon, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweeted, “My information is that yes, Tom Brady will attend. Stay tuned.”

Patriots fans will remember back in 2017 Brady and a number of his teammates did not attend the ceremony when Donald Trump was in office.

“In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters,” Brady said via statement at the time.

Tampa Bay players will also get their Super Bowl rings this week and start training camp.

