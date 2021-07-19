https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-texas-rep-steve-toth-files-bill-forensic-audit-top-13-population-counties-texas/

Rep. Steve Toth has filed a bill (HB 241) for forensic audit in the Top 13 population counties in Texas.

Here is the current text to HB 241 in the Texas House.

87S10405 MLH-D

By: Toth H.B. No. 241

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT relating to a forensic audit of 2020 election results in certain counties.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF TEXAS:

SECTION 1. Title 16, Election Code, is amended by adding

Chapter 280 to read as follows:

CHAPTER 280. FORENSIC AUDIT OF 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

Sec. 280.001. FORENSIC AUDIT OF 2020 GENERAL ELECTION. (a)

The governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the house of

representatives shall appoint an independent third party to conduct

a forensic audit of the general election that took place on November

3, 2020.

(b) The independent third party appointed under Subsection

(a) shall audit every precinct in each county with a population of

415,000 or more.

(c) The audit under this section must begin not later than

November 1, 2021, and be completed not later than February 1, 2022.

(d) Not later than March 1, 2022, the independent third

party conducting the audit under this section shall submit a report

to the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the house of

representatives, and each member of the legislature detailing any

anomalies or discrepancies in voter data, ballot data, or

tabulation.

(e) This chapter expires April 1, 2022.

SECTION 2. This Act takes effect immediately if it receives

a vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each house, as

provided by Section 39, Article III, Texas Constitution. If this

Act does not receive the vote necessary for immediate effect, this

Act takes effect on the 91st day after the last day of the

legislative session.