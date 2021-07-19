https://www.theblaze.com/news/britney-spears-commands-shocking-profane-rant-regarding-conservatorship-says-she-will-no-longer-perform-while-her-father-is-in-charge

Pop star Britney Spears says she will not perform while under her

father’s conservatorship.

Spears, 39, made the remarks in a

profane Instagram post that had more than 2 million likes and 131,000 comments at the time of this reporting.

What are the details?

The graphic of the post read, “Take me as I am or kiss my a**, eat s***, and step on Legos.”

Spears captioned the viral post, “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f***ing spa!!!!”

“And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit!!!!” she insisted. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!! I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!”

She concluded, “And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f*** yourself!!!!! As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m gonna go read a mother f***ing fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a** dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f***ing book!!!!!”

In June, Spears delivered an explosive testimony about her 13-year court-appointed conservatorship in late June, which her father Jamie Spears oversees, asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to end the conservatorship.

Jamie placed Britney under the conservatorship in 2008 after she suffered what were reportedly several very public nervous breakdowns.

A June report revealed that the conservatorship “restricted everything from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets.”

Jamie, now co-conservator of his daughter, reportedly receives a monthly salary of $16,000 for his role as ward over Spears’ personal and professional life.

In July, a judge denied Spears’ request to remove her father as co-conservator.

The case is set to continue in September.

