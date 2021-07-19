https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/buck-sexton-remembers-the-democrat-sales-pitch-for-biden-compared-to-whats-actually-happening/

The stock market’s down quite a bit today, inflation and gas prices continue to rise, and President Biden would like everybody to believe that spending a few trillion more dollars will help “solve” those problems.

Buck Sexton remembers what the Biden campaign was selling vs. what’s being delivered:

Remember when the Democrat sales pitch for Biden a year ago was that he would unite America, calm things down, and help the middle class afford stuff like gas, housing and groceries? Hilarious. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 19, 2021

No mean tweets though!

I feel like we’re in a Hunger Games district…not one of the good ones, either! — Tee Rickey (@NiblickAdMan) July 19, 2021

“Build Back Better” my ass. This sucks — Dominic Kapustka (@DrKapustka) July 19, 2021

That aged faster than milk in the hot summer. https://t.co/tN0Lqxsvs5 — ZeroJäger (@JagerDanger) July 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

