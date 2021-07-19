https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-desperate-to-keep-larry-elder-off-recall-ballot/

Posted by Kane on July 19, 2021 5:07 pm

Elder released the letter he received stating that he did not qualify as a candidate for the Sept. 14 election due to “incomplete redacted and/or unredacted income tax returns.”

“Politicians know I’m the only candidate who can beat Gavin Newsom — and that why they don’t want me on the ballot. They’re using shenanigans that they invested to block the doors to the Governor’s Office and make sure they stay in power.”

