We filed redacted AND unreacted returns–over 200 pages of 5 years of tax returns. So they are saying either the redacted version or the unreacted version was “incomplete.” –Larry Elder https://t.co/mnvU6rOkTD#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave pic.twitter.com/rcmnrF7kNk — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 19, 2021

Elder released the letter he received stating that he did not qualify as a candidate for the Sept. 14 election due to “incomplete redacted and/or unredacted income tax returns.”

“Politicians know I’m the only candidate who can beat Gavin Newsom — and that why they don’t want me on the ballot. They’re using shenanigans that they invested to block the doors to the Governor’s Office and make sure they stay in power.”

