https://www.dailywire.com/news/canada-announces-date-when-border-will-open-to-vaccinated-americans

Canada will open its border to fully vaccinated Americans for nonessential travel starting August 9, Canadian officials announced Monday.

Other foreign nationals will be permitted to enter beginning September 7, the Public Health Agency of Canada further explained in a press release.

“On September 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable, the Government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements,” the press release read in part.

“As a first step, starting August 9, 2021, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the United States, and have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel. This preliminary step allows for the Government of Canada to fully operationalize the adjusted border measures ahead of September 7, 2021, and recognizes the many close ties between Canadians and Americans,” the release added.

The release went on to stipulate that in addition to having received one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Canadian government, any would-be visitors must also “provide COVID-19-related information electronically through ArriveCAN (app or web portal) including proof of vaccination prior to arrival in Canada; meet the pre-entry testing requirements; be asymptomatic upon arrival; and have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation in English or French (or certified translation) ready to show a government official on request as evidence.”

“The US-Canada frontier has been shut to non-essential travel, including tourism, since March of 2020,” the New York Post reported. “Those who traveled to Canada had been required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Last month, Trudeau lifted the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents.”

Bill Blair, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said he spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding plans for the U.S. to begin allowing Canadians into the country.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that people have been anxiously awaiting a re-opening of the border to the world,” Blair said. “We have been fully engaged with our American counterparts given the deep economic and family ties between our two countries. Today’s announcement is another big step in our approach to easing border measures which is guided by facts, scientific evidence and the advice of our public health experts.”

Regarding Canada’s reopening plan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday: “We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. We take this incredibly seriously. We look and are guided by our own medical experts. I wouldn’t look at it through a reciprocal intention.”

During a recent discussion with Canadian journalist Ezra Levant about the church arsons spreading across its provinces, Fox News host Tucker Carlson described Canada as “a closed country” and likened it to Albania under the communists.

Related: ‘Dark Days’: Church Arsonists Plunging Canada Toward ‘Kristallnacht’ Levels Of Evil, Journalist Warns

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

