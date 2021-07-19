https://thehill.com/policy/international/563719-canada-to-ease-border-restrictions-on-vaccinated-americans-starting-aug

The Canadian government announced Monday that it will start allowing fully vaccinated Americans and permanent U.S. residents to enter the country for nonessential travel next month.

“As a first step, starting August 9, 2021, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the United States, and have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel,” the Canadian government said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement comes ahead of Sept. 7, when the government said it plans on opening Canada’s borders to all fully vaccinated travelers, if the “domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable.”

The government said the “preliminary step” of allowing fully inoculated Americans to enter Canada next month allows the country to “fully operationalize the adjusted border measures” ahead of the September reopening date.

The announcement comes after Canada’s public safety minister announced last month that the travel restrictions across the U.S.-Canadian border would be extended until at least July 21

