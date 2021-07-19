https://noqreport.com/2021/07/19/china-joe-says-he-wont-sanction-china-for-its-recent-widespread-hack-of-microsoft-exchange-server-video/

Joe Biden on Monday took a couple questions from reporters after delivering remarks on rising consumer prices.

A reporter asked Joe Biden why his administration isn’t putting sanctions on China after a widespread hack of Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed hackers. The Biden Admin “shamed” China for the cyber sabotage, but China Joe refuses to take action.

A second reporter followed up and asked Biden what the difference is between what China has done and Russia has done in terms of cyber attacks.

Biden was clearly not prepared for the answer and took a long pause for saying, “That would take a longer explanation.”

“We have all the time in the world!” the reporter said.“No we don’t…” Biden said before coming up with a pathetic excuse for his decision not to sanction China.“My understanding is that the Chinese government – not unlike the Russian government is not doing this themselves, but are protecting those who are doing it,” said Biden.Joe Biden could have saved a lot of time and just said he can’t sanction China because his […]