https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/cnn-pr-tweeted-to-155k-followers-that-cnn-is-much-anticipated-but-number-of-rts-likes-indicate-otherwise/

CNN has announced a new subscriber service they will provide, and it’s going to be called CNN+. Wait, you’re almost asleep already, aren’t you? Hold on, it gets better!

Earlier today CNN tweeted that their new premium service is “much anticipated”:

Upon closer examination of that tweet, however, using the words “much anticipated” could be construed as misinformation:

Apparently:

D’OH!

You can really feel the anticipation!

