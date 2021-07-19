https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/cnn-pr-tweeted-to-155k-followers-that-cnn-is-much-anticipated-but-number-of-rts-likes-indicate-otherwise/
CNN has announced a new subscriber service they will provide, and it’s going to be called CNN+. Wait, you’re almost asleep already, aren’t you? Hold on, it gets better!
Earlier today CNN tweeted that their new premium service is “much anticipated”:
CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service from CNN, will debut in Q1 2022.@CNNPlus will feature original, live, on demand & interactive programming. Learn more at https://t.co/1UKZbjqviZ and sign up for exclusive updates. Release: https://t.co/tHxbhQhcSX
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 19, 2021
Upon closer examination of that tweet, however, using the words “much anticipated” could be construed as misinformation:
Literally tens of people have been anticipating this https://t.co/l1lcPqvs0U
— marc flombone (@MFlombone) July 19, 2021
Apparently:
It’s so anticipated, that out of all of @CNNPR‘s 154,800 followers… 96 liked this announcement. https://t.co/mBpLtKO7SR pic.twitter.com/Ew4t8VA2t0
— Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 19, 2021
D’OH!
So highly anticipated is the brand new @CNN streaming service, that over the 6+ hours this tweet has been up, 96 of @CNNPR‘s 154,000 subscribers have “liked” this announcement. https://t.co/j8VX0n5oE8
— Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) July 19, 2021
You can really feel the anticipation!
***
