https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/cnn-pr-tweeted-to-155k-followers-that-cnn-is-much-anticipated-but-number-of-rts-likes-indicate-otherwise/

CNN has announced a new subscriber service they will provide, and it’s going to be called CNN+. Wait, you’re almost asleep already, aren’t you? Hold on, it gets better!

Earlier today CNN tweeted that their new premium service is “much anticipated”:

CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service from CNN, will debut in Q1 2022.@CNNPlus will feature original, live, on demand & interactive programming. Learn more at https://t.co/1UKZbjqviZ and sign up for exclusive updates. Release: https://t.co/tHxbhQhcSX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 19, 2021

Upon closer examination of that tweet, however, using the words “much anticipated” could be construed as misinformation:

Literally tens of people have been anticipating this https://t.co/l1lcPqvs0U — marc flombone (@MFlombone) July 19, 2021

Apparently:

It’s so anticipated, that out of all of @CNNPR‘s 154,800 followers… 96 liked this announcement. https://t.co/mBpLtKO7SR pic.twitter.com/Ew4t8VA2t0 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 19, 2021

D’OH!

So highly anticipated is the brand new @CNN streaming service, that over the 6+ hours this tweet has been up, 96 of @CNNPR‘s 154,000 subscribers have “liked” this announcement. https://t.co/j8VX0n5oE8 — Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) July 19, 2021

You can really feel the anticipation!

***

Related:

Vox dumps cold water on ‘much anticipated’ CNN+ but accidentally offers an ‘effective advertising tagline’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

