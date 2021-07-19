https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/comedian-bill-burr-savages-cnn-as-un-american-pieces-of-sh

Bill Burr savaged CNN anchors this week as moronic, America-hating blowhards who secretly covet a second Trump presidency because he’s good for ratings.

“I swear to God, I cannot believe people watch that channel. They’re so dumb,” blared the bombastic comedian and “The Mandalorian” star in a blistering, foul-mouthed rant on his podcast this week.

"I swear to God, I cannot believe people watch [CNN]. They're so dumb." — Bill Burr

“They’re f–king treasonous un-American pieces of s–t,” Burr, 53, said of the news network.

CNN BOSS JEFF ZUCKER, FORMER KING OF MORNING SHOWS, CAN’T FIX ‘NEW DAY’ DISASTER

Burr’s outburst aired on the Thursday edition of his “Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast.” He launched into his anti-CNN tirade around the 15-minute mark.

The comedian said he’s triggered by his mother-in-law who comes over to babysit his children.

“She always puts on CNN. And do you know what those f–king morons are doing? Do you know what those f–king morons are doing?! They’re f–king talking about Trump,” Burr seethed with increasing exasperation.

He indicated that the network is obsessed with the former president because he’s good for business while “bore” President Biden is a ratings disaster.

“It’s like, do you think these people give a f–k who’s president? They want Darth Vader to come back. They want him to come back. Because they had nothing to talk about, because it’s show business, and Joe Biden is a f–king bore.”

“They want [Trump] to come back. Because they had nothing to talk about … and Joe Biden is a f—ing bore.” — Bill Burr

“They can’t bitch about [Biden] because he’s wearing a blue tie” — a Democrat, in other words.

“So now what do they do? They’re going out there, they’re doing what they did the first time to get this guy [Trump] elected, by giving him all this free coverage, while they act like they allegedly don’t like him. I don’t buy it. I don’t buy it. They are a corporate news channel.”

