Hey, look! The MSM is starting to get in on the Hunter Biden story, albeit slowly and in humorous fashion via an op-ed. The Washington Post’s fact-checker shared this on Hunter’s budding “art” career:

Wash Post op-ed page pulls no punches with biting and funny “exhibition” of Hunter Biden’s art via Meghan Kruger pic.twitter.com/nj6Pd11fYz — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 19, 2021

That kind of stuff might have gotten people suspended from social media outlets last year, but the election is out of the way and it’s safe… for now:

oh, braaaaaaaaaaaaaavo. you all made some jokes about hunter biden’s art instead of doing or suppressing actual journalistic investigations into hunter’s corruption. https://t.co/vjBRa6YmCf — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 19, 2021

I thought it was Russian disinformation that you guys couldn’t report on before election day https://t.co/COLwv8R5X6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 19, 2021

Yeah, what happened with that anyway?

It would be even more funny if the WaPo didn’t call these same suggestions Russian disinformation to protect Biden during the election. — Ira603 (@iraLFOD) July 19, 2021

Wouldn’t it be nice if the Wash Post pulled no punches with a biting and funny “exhibition” of Hunter Biden’s laptop? https://t.co/gzUQZzmqk0 — C.H. Edwards (@ImChrisEdwards) July 19, 2021

This will definitely stop the Biden family from being so brazenly corrupt. https://t.co/1C3Cdx8cCY — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 19, 2021

Baby steps! And it’s about time no punches were pulled:

Punches were pulled. Corruption still covered up. https://t.co/jtBQBXF8E0 — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) July 19, 2021

That definitely looks like a pulled punch.

Glenn is laughing at you, not the op-ed https://t.co/90CsvVvaPO — ʙʟᴀᴢᴇɢᴏᴅ (@BlazeGod42O) July 19, 2021

how about just cover the story straight, including the laptop content s https://t.co/hy3i8hUlHx — FlyingMonkeyPox (@Pimpernell13) July 19, 2021

You’re a bit late? — Sir Liberal (@SirLiberal) July 19, 2021

Hey, Republicans. The Democrats and their pawns in the media, including professional liars such as @GlennKesslerWP, are laughing at your every concern. They show you this and “pull no punches” when it doesn’t matter and you can do nothing about it. https://t.co/Oum8ASpeaK — Miguel de la Cruz (@Schismocracy) July 19, 2021

