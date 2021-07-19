https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/cry-more-tyrant-covid19-fear-pornographer-eric-feigl-ding-is-determined-to-milk-every-last-drop-out-of-the-deltavariant/

We’re honestly not sure what the hell COVID19 celebrity epidemiologist and not-a-medical-doctor Eric Feigl-Ding is going to do with himself when the pandemic is over. Neither is he, apparently, because he can’t stop with the fear porn:

May history also remember the quack “experts” who spent the pandemic trying to terrify people into submission in the name of The Science™.

To be fair, no one was supposed to find out about that.

