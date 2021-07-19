https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/cry-more-tyrant-covid19-fear-pornographer-eric-feigl-ding-is-determined-to-milk-every-last-drop-out-of-the-deltavariant/

We’re honestly not sure what the hell COVID19 celebrity epidemiologist and not-a-medical-doctor Eric Feigl-Ding is going to do with himself when the pandemic is over. Neither is he, apparently, because he can’t stop with the fear porn:

Dear friends in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿—Lord have mercy on your family. #DeltaVariant is surging – and your Dear Leader @BorisJohnson & @sajidjavid have done the pandemicidal unthinkable. God save the Queen & her people—may history remember those who save lives vs allow folks to die. #COVID19 https://t.co/UFVZjnRabF — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 19, 2021

2) A reminder for history books later what others think of @BorisJohnson and @sajidjavid — https://t.co/TSpNcP6HOL — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 19, 2021

May history also remember the quack “experts” who spent the pandemic trying to terrify people into submission in the name of The Science™.

Eric just go awa–oh wait, you already did, to Austria, so your kid could go to school https://t.co/tMFKnSqgpi — Clifton Duncan: Blah. (@cliftonaduncan) July 19, 2021

To be fair, no one was supposed to find out about that.

This man has many over-the-top tweets, but this may set the record for the most farcically ridiculous https://t.co/QxOGuMyIBe — Will Hoenig (@WilliamBHoenig) July 19, 2021

Jesus Christ this guy. https://t.co/deLyUjK26z — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 19, 2021

Sigh. He has to be money-driven. Anyone know how he grifts off this? https://t.co/rUPt40ugNQ — MN Bruno (@northstarbruno) July 19, 2021

This guy’s entire grift is fear porn https://t.co/0FzpS5H0oX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 19, 2021

Fake medical doctor turned fake priest gives last rights to entire country he hopes will perish to keep fear porn business thriving https://t.co/DXHSBzSlXS — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 19, 2021

Imagine have no purpose in life but to identify joy and then try to kill it. https://t.co/FYrZERdRCf — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 19, 2021

You are personally a danger to public health. https://t.co/ntsxEACJhY — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 19, 2021

